Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 2.9%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 72,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,112,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

LUNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $2,549,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $3,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

