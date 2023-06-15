RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $134,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $161.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average is $157.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.