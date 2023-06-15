RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2,411.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 868,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $26,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

