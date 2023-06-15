Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.35. 1,286,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,395,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Bilibili Stock Up 4.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $40,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
