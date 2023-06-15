Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Cuts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned about 0.07% of Workiva worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 26.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 84.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE WK opened at $101.53 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

