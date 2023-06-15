HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $498.07 and last traded at $499.88. 210,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 662,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.07.

Specifically, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,755 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

