Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $567.31 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $567.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 289.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

