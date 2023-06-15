Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 7,620 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $13.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 81.79% and a negative net margin of 38.20%. Research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

