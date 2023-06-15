Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 373,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 705,028 shares.The stock last traded at $39.74 and had previously closed at $38.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Schrödinger Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 130,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

