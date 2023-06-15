First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 28,391 shares.The stock last traded at $87.50 and had previously closed at $86.60.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $824.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

