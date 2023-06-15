iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 55,465 shares.The stock last traded at $81.39 and had previously closed at $81.78.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $958.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

