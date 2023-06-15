PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.