Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the May 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.