iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 66,511 shares.The stock last traded at $129.43 and had previously closed at $127.17.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 98,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

