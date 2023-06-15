Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Up 1.0 %

JETMF stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 20.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.15 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel.

