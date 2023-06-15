Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Decreases By 55.6%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25. Arrow Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.31.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. operates as a junior oil and natural gas exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Its assets are located in Alberta, Canada, and in the Llanos, Magdalena, and Caguan/Putumayo regions, Colombia.

