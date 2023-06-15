Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $403.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

