RFG Advisory LLC Invests $6.13 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 240,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,336,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,156,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,703,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 809,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,774,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,791 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

