RFG Advisory LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $577,000.
Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38.
Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.
