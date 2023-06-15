RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 175,908 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 10.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period.

EWCO stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

