Probity Advisors Inc. Has $34.68 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

