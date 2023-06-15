Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 5,288 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $238,171.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,302,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,788,383.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $81,090.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.

NRC opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Research by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Research by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

