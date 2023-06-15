Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $339.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

