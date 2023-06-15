Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 11,821 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

