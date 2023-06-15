RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 215,504 Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEHP opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

