Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 6.40% of FutureTech II Acquisition worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTII. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTII opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

