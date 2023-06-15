Peter Clare Purchases 110,000 Shares of Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Stock

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Rating) insider Peter Clare acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,600.00 ($167,972.97).

Lynch Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13.

Get Lynch Group alerts:

About Lynch Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.