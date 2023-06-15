Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells $286,280.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
R1 RCM Stock Up 2.7 %
RCM opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07.
RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
