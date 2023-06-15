Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells $286,280.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R1 RCM Stock Up 2.7 %

RCM opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

R1 RCM Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in R1 RCM by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,446 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,981 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

