Insider Buying: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Major Shareholder Buys $299,250.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altus Holdings Lp Gso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $860 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

AMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,025,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Altus Power by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 514,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,960 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altus Power by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

