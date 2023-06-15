Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,755.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

SSD stock opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

