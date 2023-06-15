Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells $263,249.70 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ opened at $22.58 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,317,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,537,000 after buying an additional 4,181,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 788,472 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,220,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $6,926,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares during the period.

