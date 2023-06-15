Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells 10,387 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $276,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,415 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,454.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 45,740 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,204,334.20.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,204,746.95.

On Friday, June 2nd, Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $325,953.21.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

