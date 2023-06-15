Leo S. Jr. Mackay Sells 4,473 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

