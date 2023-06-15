Janet Lee Sells 2,580 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.17 and a 200-day moving average of $287.06. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $336.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

