ProFrac (ACDC) versus The Competition Financial Survey

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.47 ProFrac Competitors $2.90 billion $219.65 million -3.16

ProFrac’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProFrac and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 226 1198 2154 85 2.57

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.82%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.38%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 4.29% -0.68% 6.85%

Summary

ProFrac peers beat ProFrac on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

