Reviewing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $107.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.75% 338.09% 5.41% Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,127.38% 63.75% 42.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 2.87 $128.99 million $3.75 24.98 Transcontinental Realty Investors $36.66 million N/A $468.26 million $52.93 0.71

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment, in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

