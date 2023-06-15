Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $76.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of FOUR opened at $65.05 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,925 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 521,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 518,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,370.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 474,525 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

