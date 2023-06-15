John Mcmanus Sells 10,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mcmanus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $193,609,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.