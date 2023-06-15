Scott Hensel Sells 2,996 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:ITGet Rating) EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $352.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

