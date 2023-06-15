Scott Hensel Sells 2,996 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IT stock opened at $352.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

