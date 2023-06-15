Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Director Sells $318,046.30 in Stock

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $70.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

