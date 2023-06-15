Insider Buying: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Buys $388,125.00 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.