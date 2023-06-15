Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $376,480.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of BOX

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 27.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.