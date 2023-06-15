Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,561 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $220.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $224.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average of $190.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

