Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, an increase of 161.7% from the May 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Genetic Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GENE opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Institutional Trading of Genetic Technologies
Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genetic Technologies (GENE)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.