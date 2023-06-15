Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, an increase of 161.7% from the May 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Genetic Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GENE opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Trading of Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.