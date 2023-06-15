Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brera Price Performance

BREA stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. Brera has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Brera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

