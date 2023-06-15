Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCOGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

GECCO opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

