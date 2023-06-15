Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the May 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Kutcho Copper Price Performance
Shares of KCCFF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kutcho Copper (KCCFF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.