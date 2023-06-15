Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the May 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

Shares of KCCFF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 65 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

