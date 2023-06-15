Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in May

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

