Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Decreases By 56.5%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brera Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BREA stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Brera has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

