Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the May 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
